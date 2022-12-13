Left Menu

Man attacks woman, her mother in Hyderabad

A woman and her mother were attacked at their house here on Tuesday allegedly by a man, who was earlier engaged to the woman, police said.The man, from Repalle in Andhra Pradesh, also injured himself by slitting his throat during the incident which happened in Miyapur area and all three of them were hospitalised, they said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her mother were attacked at their house here on Tuesday allegedly by a man, who was earlier engaged to the woman, police said.

The man, from Repalle in Andhra Pradesh, also injured himself by slitting his throat during the incident which happened in Miyapur area and all three of them were hospitalised, they said. According to a senior police official, the man and the woman, who are distantly related and hailing from Andhra Pradesh, were engaged two years ago.

But the woman did not like his behaviour following which their engagement was called off in the presence of elders. Subsequently, the woman shifted to Hyderabad along with her mother, the official said.

After learning that the woman was engaged to another man, the accused went to her house and argued with her mother and allegedly stabbed her and when the woman intervened she also suffered injuries, police said. Later, the accused slit his throat.

The locals informed to the police about the incident. All three of them were hospitalised and the woman's condition was out of danger, while her mother and the man are said to be in critical stage, the official said. Probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

