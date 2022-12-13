Left Menu

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister says no contacts on further prisoner swaps expected -Ifax

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday that he knew of no new scheduled contacts with the United States regarding further prisoner exchanges, Russia's Interfax news agency reported. He was responding to comments by U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who told reporters on Monday that Washington expected an "enagement" with Moscow this week on the case of Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage. Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying: "I don't know what they have in mind.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:53 IST
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday that he knew of no new scheduled contacts with the United States regarding further prisoner exchanges, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

He was responding to comments by U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who told reporters on Monday that Washington expected an "enagement" with Moscow this week on the case of Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.

Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying: "I don't know what they have in mind. As the president has already said, we have a department dealing with this matter. According to my information, no contacts are expected on this subject through the lines that I know about."

