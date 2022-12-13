Jaishankar arrives in NY to preside over signature events under India's UNSC presidency

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here Tuesday to preside over two signature events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism being held under India's Presidency of the UN Security Council, before the curtains come down this month on its two-year tenure as elected member of the 15-nation body.

''Delighted to receive our External Affairs Minister, @DrSJaishankar during India’s ongoing UN Security Council #UNSC Presidency. The Minister will be chairing India's signature events at the UN, alongside #bilaterals and significant side events,'' India's Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj tweeted.

Jaishankar will chair the first signature event on December 14, which will be a ministerial-level open debate of the Security Council on ‘New orientation for reformed multilateralism’ under the item ‘Maintenance of international peace and security’. On December 15, India will organise a briefing of the Security Council on ‘Global counter-terrorism approach – principles and the way forward' under the ‘Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts’. A concept note on reformed multilateralism issued by India ahead of the meeting said that the “world is not the same as it was 77 years ago. The 193 States Members of the United Nations are more than triple the 55 Member States that it had in 1945. However, the composition of the Security Council, responsible for global peace and security, was last fixed in 1965 and is far from reflecting the true diversity of the wider membership of the United Nations.'' It added that new global challenges have emerged during the past seven decades, such as terrorism, radicalism, pandemics, threats from new and emerging technologies, growing asymmetric threats, the disruptive role of non-State actors and intensifying geopolitical competition.

''All of these challenges call for a robust multilateral response. The new orientation for reformed multilateralism envisages reforms in all three pillars of the current multilateral architecture – peace and security, development and human rights – with the United Nations at its centre,” the concept note said.

A concept note issued ahead of the counter-terrorism meeting stressed that the menace of terrorism cannot be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group, the note said that all acts of terrorism are criminal.

''Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations must be condemned. There cannot be an exception or justification for any act of terrorism, regardless of its motivation and wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. The era of classifying terrorists as 'bad', 'not so bad' or 'good' on the basis of political convenience must end immediately,'' it said.

Jaishankar will also unveil Mahatma Gandhi’s Bust at the premises of the UN Headquarters. The bust, a gift from India to the United Nations, will be the first Gandhi sculpture that will be installed at the UN Headquarters. He will also launch a ''Group of Friends for Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers”. The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that during India's August 2021 Presidency of the UN Security Council, a resolution was adopted unanimously on ensuring accountability for crimes against UN peacekeepers. Along with India, the ''Group of Friends for Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers” will have Troop Contributing Countries like Bangladesh, Egypt, France, Morocco and Nepal, as its co-chairs. Jaishankar is also expected to hold discussions with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President of the 77th session of the General Assembly Csaba Korosi, besides holding bilateral discussions with counterparts attending the high-level signature events of India's Presidency. A special photo exhibition showcasing India’s initiative on ''International Year of Millets 2023” along with a millets-based luncheon will also be hosted by Jaishankar for the UN Secretary General and UNSC member states.

India on December 1 assumed the monthly rotating Presidency of the Security Council, the second time after August 2021 that India is presiding over the Council during its two year tenure as elected UNSC member. India, whose 2021-2022 term on the Council ends December 31, has been at the forefront of efforts calling for urgent reform of the Security Council, which has remained deeply divisive in dealing with current challenges. India has asserted that the Council, in its current form, does not reflect today’s geo-political realities and its credibility is at risk if nations such developing powers like India do not have a permanent seat at the horse-shoe table.

