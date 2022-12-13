Left Menu

Man kills father, chops body into several pieces in Karnataka

PTI | Bagalkote | Updated: 13-12-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 21:11 IST
Man kills father, chops body into several pieces in Karnataka
A man, about 20-years-old, has allegedly killed his father, cut his body into several pieces and dumped them in an abandoned borewell at Mantur Village near Mudhol taluk here, police said on Tuesday.

Police arrested Vithal Kulali, who is accused of killing his father Parashuram Kulali (54).

Vithal was said to be upset with his father's drinking habits, quarreling and beating him and his family members.

According to police, on December 6 night, Vithal following an argument, hit his father with a rod, killing him. He initially planned to dispose the body by burying it in the farmland, but fearing being caught, he then decided to chop it into pieces and dumped them into an abandoned borewell nearby.

The incident came to light when police inquired Vithal, following a missing complaint lodged by Kulali's family.

Police used earthmovers to recover body pieces from the borewell.

