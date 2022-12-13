J-K: 97 drug peddlers arrested; 7 detained under PSA in Rajouri, Poonch in 2022

Eighty-two drug peddlers were arrested and seven others detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir till November this year, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Haseeb Mughal also said 375 persons -- 220 in Rajouri and 155 in Poonch -- were warned not to indulge in nefarious activities after their names cropped up during investigation as first-time offenders.

“A total of 82 FIRs have been registered against the peddlers between January to November this year in Poonch (47 cases) and Rajouri (35 cases). A total of 97 arrests have been made in connection with these cases registered under the Psychotropic Drugs and Narcotic Substances (NDPS) Act,” he said.

The officer said seven notorious drug peddlers, four in Rajouri and three in Poonch, were detained under stringent PSA for one year each as part of the efforts of the district administration to wipe out the menace from the border districts.

“Narcotics peddling is a big challenge and police are taking stern action against those involved in the menace,” Mughal said, lauding the locals for their cooperation to the law enforcing agencies in their drive against drug peddling.

He appealed to parents to keep a watch on the activities of their wards to ensure that they do not fall prey to the menace.

“Police are running drug de-addiction centres for the benefit of the public. The parents whose children are entangled in drug addiction should come forward and take the help of these centres,” the police officer said.

