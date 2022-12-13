Following are the top stories at 9.30 PM: NATION DEL63 LDALL SINOINDIA Army bravely thwarted Chinese attempt to change status quo in Yangtse, no fatalities or serious injuries: Def Min Rajnath in Parliament New Delhi: Chinese troops tried to ''unilaterally'' change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector last week but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat by its ''firm and resolute'' response, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on Tuesday.

PAR29 RS-CONG-LD WALKOUT Cong stages walkout from RS as govt refuses clarifications on Rajnath's statement on Tawang clash New Delhi: MPs of the Congress and other opposition parties on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after they were denied permission to seek clarifications on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

PAR33 PAR-INCOME TAX Classify more cities as metros in I-T rules for higher HRA benefits to salaried employees: Surya requests FM New Delhi: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday requested Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to classify more 'metro cities' in the Income Tax rules so that more salaried employees can claim higher house rent allowance (HRA). PAR30 LS-TMC-SAUGATA-HISTORY Trinamool MP Saugata Roy accuses govt of distorting Indian history New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Tuesday accused the government of distorting the country's history and suggested that there should only be Indian history and ''not Hindu, Muslim or British history''.

CAL22 MG-2ND LD MAMATA Mamata sounds poll bugle in Meghalaya, promises rule by son of the soil Shillong: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sounded the poll bugle in Meghalaya, seeking votes for her party for empowering women, uplifting the youth, and upholding the culture of the state.

DES62 DL-AAP-COUNCILLORS-TRAINING AAP to hold training for newly elected councillors on Wednesday New Delhi: The AAP will organise a day-long training session for its newly elected councillors on December 14 to acquaint them with the funds at their disposal and the protocols they need to follow, party sources said on Tuesday.

DES71 HP-GOVERNMENT-2NDLD ORDERS Himachal CM Sukhu orders review of BJP govt decisions, BJP calls it 'vendetta' Shimla: Himachal Pradesh's new chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a review of all recent decisions by the previous government and also ordered the sacking of officials who were re-employed or given extensions, prompting the BJP to accuse him of ''vendetta''.

DES56 JK-OMAR-PSA-LONE Sajad Lone slams Omar over PSA revocation remark, says UT assembly can't amend laws on public order Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference on Tuesday hit out at the National Conference for promising to repeal the Public Safety Act, saying the assembly of a Union Territory does not have the power to amend or create laws pertaining to public order.

LEGAL LGD31 NCR-JJB-SCHOOL MURDER Gurugram: Court rejects plea of accused in murder of 7-yr-old schoolmate Gurugram: A sessions court here on Tuesday rejected a plea against the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) order to try a youth, who was 16 years old when he was accused of killing his seven-year-old schoolmate here in September 2017, as an adult.

LGD30 DL-HC-RIOTS-STUDENT-GULFISHA Delhi Riots 2020: Student activist Gulfisha Fatima seeks bail from HC in UAPA case New Delhi: Student activist Gulfisha Fatima on Tuesday sought bail from the Delhi High Court in a case of larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 communal riots in northeast Delhi, asserting no role was ascribed to her for encouraging the violence. LGD29 SC-BAIL-DELAY Can't countenance bail application not getting decided by HC for two years: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Tuesday it cannot countenance a bail plea pending before the Delhi High Court not getting decided for over two years on account of adjournments, mostly because the prosecution wants dates.

FOREIGN FGN46 CHINA-INDIA-CLASH-2NDLD REAX Sino-India border situation 'generally stable': China on Yangtse clash Beijing: China on Tuesday said the situation along the border with India was ''generally stable'', days after the troops of the two countries clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in minor injuries to some soldiers on both sides. By K J M Varma FGN59 UN-JAISHANKAR Jaishankar arrives in NY to preside over signature events under India's UNSC presidency New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here Tuesday to preside over two signature events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism being held under India's Presidency of the UN Security Council, before the curtains come down this month on its two-year tenure as elected member of the 15-nation body. By Yoshita Singh FES56 PAK-MINISTER-TERRORISM Pak alleges India was involved in blast outside Hafiz Saeed's residence in Lahore Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday alleged that India was involved in a blast outside Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Jauhar Town residence in Lahore in June last year. By Sajjad Hussain FES55 US-STAN SWAMY-REPORT US-based forensic firm claims digital evidence was 'planted' on Stan Swamy's computer New York: A US-based forensic firm on Tuesday claimed that digital evidence used to arrest Jesuit priest Father Stan Swamy in the Bhima-Koregaon case was ''planted'' on his computer's hard drive, similar to two other cases involving human rights defenders Rona Wilson and Surendra Gadling.

