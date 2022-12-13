From April 2023, court orders in Haryana to be available in Hindi also

Orders of lower courts in Haryana will be available in Hindi language as well from April 1 next year, according to an official statement issued here on Tuesday.

It said the governor has approved a notification issued by the Haryana government's Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages in this regard.

Lower courts and tribunals in Haryana will also be issuing orders in Hindi from April 1 next year.

''Following the proposal of the Haryana government to amend the Haryana Official Language Act, 1969 on the use of Hindi language in the courts and tribunals subordinate to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya today approved the notification issued by the Haryana Information, Public Relations and Languages Department...which will be applicable from April 1, 2023,'' it said.

''The government has taken this decision keeping in mind the convenience of the public....the objective of justice in a democracy is that the litigant should get speedy justice in his own language and he should not remain speechless during the proceedings,'' said the statement.

Punjab had also amended the law to introduce Punjabi in all civil and criminal courts subordinate to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, it added.

A similar amendment has been brought in the Haryana Official Language Act, 1969 to provide that work in all courts subordinate to the high court and all tribunals constituted by the state government shall be done in Hindi, it said.

