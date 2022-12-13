Left Menu

U.S. targets network after 'sensitive items' sent to Russia, Commerce Dept says

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 22:52 IST
Washington has temporarily suspended export privileges for three people and two companies following unauthorized exports of "sensitive items" to Russia, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday, saying the evasion helped Moscow's "war machine."

The department, in a statement, said some of the components that were exported "can be used in military applications" and that their privileges would be put on hold for 180 days.

