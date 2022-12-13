Men posing as CBI officers rob bizman's house in Kolkata, 2 arrested

A group of men posing as CBI officers allegedly ''raided'' a businessman's house in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur area, and robbed the family of Rs 30 lakh in cash and jewellery, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday evening at Rupchand Mukherjee Lane, a few hundred metres from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat, they said.

Nine men, posing as CBI officers, barged into the house of Suresh Wadhwa, and began what they called a raid, police said.

''The men came in three vehicles, which had police stickers. As I opened the door, they barged in telling me that they were CBI officers. I asked them to show their identity cards, but they did not bother,'' Wadhwa told PTI.

Police said they have arrested two persons from Haridevpur in connection with the robbery, which was done by ''unprofessional people''.

One of those arrested was the driver of one of the vehicles, while the other person claimed he was the owner of the vehicle but gave it on hire, a police officer said.

The vehicles were identified with the help of CCTV, he said.

''We have almost zeroed in on those involved and hopefully we will be able to arrest them soon,'' he added. Wadhwa said that after the ''raid'', the gang left with Rs 30 lakh in cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees, and told him that a seizure list would be sent to him later.

''They even told me that I will be summoned to the CBI office,'' he said.

The men in the gang were well-built and carrying ''lathis'' during the ''operation'', police said after the initial probe.

''We are talking to the domestic-helps at Wadhwa's house and employees of his farm. Those involved had details of the household -- where the cash and jewellery were kept,'' the police officer said.

