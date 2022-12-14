Left Menu

Career diplomat appointed new Belarus foreign minister

PTI | Tallinn | Updated: 14-12-2022 03:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 03:09 IST
Career diplomat appointed new Belarus foreign minister

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has appointed a career diplomat to succeed the country's foreign minister, whose sudden death last month triggered speculation about foul play.

Sergei Aleinik, 57, replaces the deceased Vladimir Makei, whose circumstances of death have not been made public by the authorities of Belarus.

Before his appointment on Tuesday, Aleinik served as first deputy foreign minister and represented Belarus in the United Nations, the Vatican and Great Britain.

Makei's sudden death at age 64 triggered speculation because he leaned toward Western countries.

Some media and observers alleged — without offering evidence — that Makei could have been poisoned by security agencies of Belarus' main ally Russia, which had warily watched Makei's efforts to negotiate a rapprochement with the West.

Aleinik's appointment may indicate Lukashenko's desire to reduce Russia's influence, said Pavel Latushko, an opposition leader who worked at the Belarus Foreign Ministry.

“Aleinik is completely devoted to the system, but at the same time he is the one who is inclined to establish some kind of communication with the West,” Latushko told The Associated Press. “The appointment of Aleinik may indicate Lukashenko's desire to reduce Russia's influence and increase communication with the West.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco under new laws and more

Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zeal...

 Global
4
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022