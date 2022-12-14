Left Menu

23-year-old man dies by suicide in Mehrauli

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 13:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 23-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by jumping off the third floor of a building in south Delhi's Mehrauli, police said on Wednesday.

She has been identified as Twinkle from Ahmedabad who was pursuing an MBA degree here.

Police officials suspect the woman was upset over some problems she had with a classmate. This may have pushed her to take the extreme step, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said the Mehrauli police station was informed around Tuesday 7 pm about a woman jumping off a building in A Block, Freedom Fighter Colony.

''She and two other women had rented a flat in A Block, Freedom Fighter Colony. All three were pursuing MBA at an institute near Batra hospital. The woman had some issues with one of her classmates, identified as Karan, who is from Kota,'' she said.

The official said the victim was taken to Max Hospital, Saket, where she succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning.

The body will be handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination and further enquiry is being conducted, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

