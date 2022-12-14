Left Menu

Rescue operation under way in UK side of English Channel - French prefecture

A rescue operation is under way in the UK side of the English Channel, with French rescue services taking part, an official at the French maritime prefecture said on Wednesday.

A separate French source said that a French helicopter and Navy ship were assisting British authorities to rescue migrants.

