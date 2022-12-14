Peru's top court mulls detaining ex-President Castillo for 18 months

Peru's Supreme Court is considering the prosecution's request for up to 18 months of preventative arrest for former President Pedro Castillo after he was charged with rebellion and conspiracy, the court said on Wednesday ahead of a new hearing.

Castillo was ousted in an impeachment trial last week and arrested after trying to dissolve the Andean nation's Congress. His initial detention is set to end in the coming hours and prosecutors are now looking to move him from preliminary detention to preventive arrest.

