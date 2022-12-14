Man linked to illegal immigration racket arrested in Gujarat; 94 bogus passports seized

The Gujarat police on Wednesday said they have arrested a man allegedly involved in facilitating illegal entry of people from the state into America and recovered 94 bogus passports from him.

Police were also probing his suspected role in a case of human trafficking of a family of four from Gandhinagar district's Dingucha village who froze to death in January this year while trying to illegally cross over to the United States from Canada.

A team of the Gujarat police's state monitoring cell formed to curb gambling and liquor trade arrested the man, identified as Bharat alias Bobby Patel, on Tuesday from Bhadaj in Ahmedabad city, the police said in a statement.

“He is involved in illegal human trafficking and has cases against him in Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. A case was registered against him in Ahmedabad city for preparing a bogus passport,” it said.

The police raided his offices and home and found 94 bogus passports and also seized two laptops, said the statement.

Four members of a family from Dingucha village -- Jagdish Patel, his wife Vaishali and their two children - froze to death in Canada while allegedly attempting to enter illegally into the US in January. The tragedy uncovered illegal immigration rackets operating in Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)