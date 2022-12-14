ASI manhandled as police team stops car for checking in Gurugram

A car driver allegedly tried to run over an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police when he signalled the vehicle to stop for checking here, officials said on Wednesday.

The car had four occupants at the time of the incident, police said.

This incident took place around 11.50 pm on Tuesday at the traffic signal of Sector 17 on old Delhi road where a team of Sector 18 police station led by ASI Krishan Kumar was checking the vehicles.

The team had signalled a Hyundai i10 Grand car with tinted glass which came from Delhi side to stop, but the driver swerved the car towards the ASI attempting to hit him, police said.

After giving the police the slip, the car occupants also attacked the team when it intercepted them again after chasing for 500 metres in its vehicle.

''I had saved my life by jumping to the side and the accused started driving away. Soon after my team stopped them after chasing them for about 500 metres. As soon as the four youths got out of the car, they started manhandling me and my team. They also tore my uniform.

''In the meantime, with the help of some passersby, we overpowered the four and took them to the police station,'' ASI Kumar said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 307 (murder attempt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 18 police station.

All the four accused -- identified as Aakash alias Bhola, resident of Mohammadheri village, Surender of Daulatabad village, Ayush and Vikram, residents of Laxman Vihar colony -- were arrested, police said.

The four accused were produced before a city court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody, said Inspector Haresh Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 18 police station. PTI COR CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)