Raj: Man arrested for raping stepdaughter for months
A man was arrested for allegedly raping and sexually exploiting his 15-year-old stepdaughter for the past few months, police said on Wednesday. After an initial investigation, the accused was arrested on Tuesday night and he was produced before a court on Wednesday that ordered to send him to jail under judicial custody, SHO Amernath Jogy said.
A teenage girl, who was accompanied by the family members of her deceased mother reached the police station on Sunday and lodged a case of rape and sexual exploitation against her stepfather, he said. The minor, a school dropout, alleged that her stepfather had been repeatedly raping and sexually exploiting her for the last 3-4 months, he said.
She managed to escape her step-parents' house last week and with the help of a police constable, who met her on the way, reached her maternal aunt's house, who after listening to her ordeal took her to the police station, he said. A case of rape under at least 10 sections, including that of IPC, POCSO, SC/ST and JJ Act, has been lodged against the man. Following the complaint, a medical examination of the survivor was conducted on the same day and her statement was also recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 on Monday, he said. The accused was a history-sheeter. He had eloped with the victim's mother a decade ago, who after facing constant harassment at the hands of her live-in paramour ended her life. He later married another woman, the officer added.
