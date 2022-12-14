Committee set up to frame Delhi's new excise policy likely to submit draft report this month: Sources

A committee set up to frame a fresh excise policy of Delhi government is likely to submit its draft report this month, sources said on Wednesday.

The committee was formed by the Delhi government in August, while withdrawing its Excise Policy 2021-22 that came under scanner for alleged irregularities in its implementation.

Headed by by principal secretary (finance), the committee had earlier sought more time to submit its interim report on the new excise policy due to various interruptions, including ongoing CBI probe into the previous policy recommended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

The report was also delayed as the government had taken over retail sale of liquor through its four corporations and the excise department was preoccupied with opening liquor vends that were closed down as private licensees ceased to exist after August 31, following the withdrawal of the Excise Policy 2021-22.

''The draft of excise policy 2022-23 is expected to retain various progressive features of the Excise Policy 2021-22. A draft of the report by the committee is likely to be ready and submitted to the competent authority by end of this month,'' a senior government officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)