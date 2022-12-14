Left Menu

Israeli PM praises decision to remove Iran from U.N. women's commission

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised a United Nations decision on Wednesday to remove Iran from a women's commission over policies it deemed contrary to the rights of women and girls.

The move was proposed by the United States after Tehran's brutal crackdown on protests sparked by the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, in custody.

"Iran's killing of Mahsa Amini and its blatant violations of women's rights disqualify it from being a member of a committee that deals with women's rights," Lapid said in a statement.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

