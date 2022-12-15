Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Turkish court sentences Erdogan rival to jail with political ban

A Turkish court sentenced Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu to jail on Wednesday and imposed a political ban on the opposition politician who is seen as a strong potential challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan in elections next year. Imamoglu was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison along with the ban, both of which must be confirmed by an appeals court, for insulting public officials in a speech he made after he won Istanbul's municipal election in 2019.

Red Cross chief: major prisoner swap deal is option in Russia-Ukraine war

The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Wednesday that a major prisoner of war swap deal was a "possibility" in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Mirjana Spoljaric, a former Swiss diplomat who took on the role of ICRC president in October, was speaking days after returning from a trip to Ukraine where she met senior officials in Kyiv.

Mexico, the deadliest country for journalists in 2022: watchdog

Mexico is the country where most journalists were killed in 2022, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Wednesday in a report that documented alarming evidence of kidnappings, assaults and arrests of media workers. The report registered 11 killings of media professionals in the Latin American country from January to Dec. 1, or nearly 20% of the global total, the report said.

WHO chief says his uncle was murdered in Ethiopia's Tigray

The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that Eritrean troops "murdered" his uncle in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel did not respond to requests for comment on the allegations.

No Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine, Russia says, as prisoner swap frees American

Moscow on Wednesday said no "Christmas ceasefire" was on the cards after nearly 10 months of devastating war in Ukraine, even as the release of dozens more prisoners including an American showed that some contacts between the two sides remain.

Russia and Ukraine are not currently engaged in talks to end the fighting, which is raging in the east and south and reached Kyiv again on Wednesday. Tens of thousands of people have been killed, millions more displaced and cities reduced to rubble since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb. 24.

Kagame criticizes U.S. over 'Hotel Rwanda' figure's detention

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Wednesday criticized the United States over the concerns it has raised in the case of Paul Rusesabagina, a U.S. permanent resident jailed in Rwanda who was portrayed as a hero in the film "Hotel Rwanda." Rusesabagina, 67, was sentenced last year to 25 years in prison on eight terrorism charges tied to an organization opposed to Kagame's rule. He has denied all the charges and refused to take part in the trial that he and his supporters have called a political sham.

Russians mistreated Kherson youngsters in 'children's cell,' says Ukraine official

Ukrainian investigators in an area recaptured from Russian troops have uncovered a cell where children were detained and mistreated, a senior Ukrainian human rights advocate said on Wednesday. Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament's commissioner for human rights, said the cell was in one of four torture centres operated by Russian troops in Kherson - a city in southern Ukraine abandoned by pro-Moscow forces last month.

Kremlin: U.S. Patriot systems in Ukraine would be legitimate target

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that U.S. Patriot missile defence systems would be a legitimate target for Russian strikes against Ukraine, should the United States authorise them to be delivered to support Kyiv. Washington is finalising plans to send the Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine, a decision that could be announced as soon as this week, three U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

Peru declares state of emergency, seeks 18-months jail for Castillo

Peru's defense minister announced a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday, which will take effect in the next few hours and allow soldiers to assist police in maintaining public safety after a week of fiery protests and road blockades. The protests were sparked by the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo on Dec. 7 in an impeachment vote. Castillo, a leftist elected in 2021, was arrested after illegally trying to dissolve the Andean nation's Congress, the latest in a series of political crises the world's second-largest copper producer has faced in recent years.

Biden says U.S. is 'all in' on Africa's future

President Joe Biden announced an agreement aimed at bolstering trade ties between the United States and Africa on Wednesday after years in which the continent took a back seat to other U.S. priorities as China made inroads with investments and trade. "The United States is 'all in' on Africa's future," Biden told African leaders attending a three-day summit in Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)