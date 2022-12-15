Left Menu

Woman killed by partner in broad daylight in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-12-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 12:48 IST
Woman killed by partner in broad daylight in Kerala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 47-year old woman was hacked to death in broad daylight allegedly by her live-in partner near Vazhayila on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sindhu, was attacked with a sharp weapon and brutally killed by Rajesh (46) while she was standing near a shop.

Though the woman, who suffered critical injuries on the neck, head and hands, was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital by police, her life could not be saved.

The accused had been living with Sindhu, a native of Vazhayila, for the last 12 years here after leaving his family in Pathanamthitta.

However, clashes broke out between the duo in course of time and she shifted to another house recently which was suspected to have led to the brutal crime, a police officer said.

''He boarded the same bus in which the woman was travelling in the morning. They had some conversation in between and both got off at the same stop. In a fit of anger, he hacked her with a weapon when she was standing near a shop,'' he said.

The accused is in police custody and his arrest would be recorded soon, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022