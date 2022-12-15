Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Four persons died of electrocution while they were trying to place a water pump motor in the backwater of a dam in Pune district of Maharashtra on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred near Nigde village in Bhor tehsil, they said. ''The four victims were trying to place a motor pump in the Gunjawani dam backwater. While doing so, they got electrocuted and drowned in the water. Their bodies are being fished out,'' an official from Rajgad police station said. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)