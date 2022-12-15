Left Menu

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Four persons died of electrocution while they were trying to place a water pump motor in the backwater of a dam in Pune district of Maharashtra on Thursday, police said.The incident occurred near Nigde village in Bhor tehsil, they said. The four victims were trying to place a motor pump in the Gunjawani dam backwater.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-12-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 14:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four persons died of electrocution while they were trying to place a water pump motor in the backwater of a dam in Pune district of Maharashtra on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred near Nigde village in Bhor tehsil, they said. ''The four victims were trying to place a motor pump in the Gunjawani dam backwater. While doing so, they got electrocuted and drowned in the water. Their bodies are being fished out,'' an official from Rajgad police station said. Further details are awaited.

