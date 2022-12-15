Consultants, advisors bring expertise which improve govt's overall efficiency: Centre in Rajya Sabha

Some retired senior civil servants having expertise and eminence are also appointed as consultants/advisors with a view to achieve certain specified public policy objective, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

As the consultants/advisors are not to be engaged against regular posts, it is not likely to affect the morale of non-retired civil service administrative officers, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply. ''Moreover, they bring expertise with them which only improves the overall efficiency of the government,'' he said. Keeping in view the exigencies of work, ministries/departments may hire professionals or consultants for a specific job, not against a regular post, Singh said.

The minister was asked whether retired civil service administrative officers were working with various ministries or autonomous bodies in key decision making roles, ''the reason for the extension of their tenure'' and ''by when these roles/positions will be offered to the experienced, deserved, and non-retired civil service administrative officers?''

