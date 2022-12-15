Russian shelling kills two in Ukrainian city of Kherson, Kyiv says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-12-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 14:51 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian shelling killed two people on Thursday in the centre of the recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said on the Telegram messaging app that the two were killed about 100 metres from the regional administration building, which was hit in shelling on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Ukrainian
- Timothy Heritage
- Kherson
- Telegram
- Olena Harmash
- Kyrylo Tymoshenko
Advertisement
ALSO READ
One killed in Russian shelling of Ukrainian city of Kherson - governor
Spanish police say blast at Ukrainian embassy injured one employee
1 injured by small blast at Ukrainian embassy in Madrid
Spanish police say blast at Ukrainian embassy injured one employee
1 injured by small blast at Ukrainian embassy in Madrid