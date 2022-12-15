Pandor leads SA delegation to US-Africa Leaders’ Summit

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, is in Washington DC, United States, leading a South African delegation to the second United States-Africa Leaders' Summit.

"Minister Pandor represents President Cyril Ramaphosa, who, owing to a very busy schedule, couldn't travel to the Summit," said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

The summit, which started on Tuesday and will end on Friday, was first convened in 2014 under former US President Barack Obama.

According to the department, 49 African States and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) will be participating in the summit.

"The renewal of the US-Africa Leaders' Summit follows President Joe Biden's intervention during the 34th Summit of the AU, in February 2021, wherein he underscored the US' commitment and readiness to partner with the continent in taking the relations to new heights."

The summit will discuss collaborating on Agenda 2063, multilateral partnerships with Africa to meet global challenges, and promoting food security and food systems resilience.

The event also hosts several discussions such as the African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum; Peace, Security and Governance Forum and the Conservation, Climate Adaptation, and a Just Energy Transition.

President Biden delivered the keynote address on Wednesday.

The Trade, Industry and Competition Minister, Ebrahim Patel and senior officials from the departments of Higher Education, Science and Innovation; and Defence and Military Veterans have accompanied Pandor.

"Apart from attending and participating in the above-mentioned events, Minister Pandor is expected to have a bilateral meeting with some of her counterparts and leading captains of businesses."

