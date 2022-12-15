Russia warns U.S.: Patriot supplies to Ukraine would be further provocation
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 15:23 IST
Russia said on Thursday that the United States' plans to supply Patriot missile defence systems to Ukraine were a "provocation" and a further expansion of the United States' military involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow was recommending Washington "draw the right conclusions" from Moscow's warnings that U.S.-supplied military equipment would become legitimate targets for Russian missile strikes.
