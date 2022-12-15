Ukrainian general dismisses possibility of New Year ceasefire
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-12-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 15:49 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A Ukrainian general on Thursday dismissed the possibility of a ceasefire being agreed with Russia over the festive New Year period.
The Kremlin has said there will be no Christmas ceasefire in the nearly l0-month-old war in Ukraine.
Asked about the possibility of a New Year ceasefire, Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov told a new briefing: "There will be a total ceasefire only when not a single occupier remains on our land."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
- General Oleksiy Gromov
- Ukrainian Brigadier
- Russia
- New Year
- Kremlin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
One killed in Russian shelling of Ukrainian city of Kherson - governor
Spanish police say blast at Ukrainian embassy injured one employee
1 injured by small blast at Ukrainian embassy in Madrid
Spanish police say blast at Ukrainian embassy injured one employee
1 injured by small blast at Ukrainian embassy in Madrid