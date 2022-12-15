Left Menu

Ukrainian general dismisses possibility of New Year ceasefire

Updated: 15-12-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 15:49 IST
Ukrainian general dismisses possibility of New Year ceasefire
A Ukrainian general on Thursday dismissed the possibility of a ceasefire being agreed with Russia over the festive New Year period.

The Kremlin has said there will be no Christmas ceasefire in the nearly l0-month-old war in Ukraine.

Asked about the possibility of a New Year ceasefire, Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov told a new briefing: "There will be a total ceasefire only when not a single occupier remains on our land."

