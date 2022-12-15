Left Menu

Teenage girl found dead under suspicious circumstances

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 15-12-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 18:22 IST
A teenage girl allegedly died of bullet injuries at her home here under suspicious circumstances, police said on Thursday. A gunshot was heard from the room of the girl identified as Harshita Chowdhary (16), a resident of Jagriti Vihar in the Medical police station area and when her relatives reached the spot, the door was found locked from inside, the Superintendent of Police (City) Piyush Singh said.

When the family members broke open the door, the blood-soaked body of the girl was found lying on the bed.

On information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for a postmortem examination and also recovered the pistol from the spot, Singh said SHO Medical police station area, Akhilesh Gaur said the family members have said she was reeling under stress due to examination.

Prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide, Gaur said, adding that how she got the pistol is yet to be known.

However, the matter is being investigated, he added.

