Food department officer arrested for taking bribe

On the complaint, the vigilance establishment team on Thursday arrested Verma red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 12,000 from Qayoom.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 15-12-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 18:27 IST
A food department officer was arrested here while taking a bribe in exchange for making a license for a meat shop, a senior official said on Thursday.

Vijay Kumar Verma, posted as the officer incharge in the Food Safety and Drug Administration's office in Shahjahanpur had demanded a bribe of Rs 12,000 from one Qayoom in the name of making a license for a meat shop, Inspector of Bareilly's vigilance establishment police station, Paan Singh Adhikari told PTI. On the complaint, the vigilance establishment team on Thursday arrested Verma red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 12,000 from Qayoom. The team has registered a case against Verma under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

