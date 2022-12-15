Left Menu

Maha: Committee formed to tackle Manjara river pollution in Latur

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 15-12-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 19:08 IST
Maha: Committee formed to tackle Manjara river pollution in Latur
A committee comprising government officials and experts has been formed in Latur in Maharashtra to find out causes of pollution in Manjara river and suggest remedies.

The committee, which has personnel from the revenue, health, education, ground water survey, fisheries departments, must also create awareness among people about the need to rejuvenate the river, Latur Collector Prithviraj BP said on Thursday.

''The district administration will undertake a 'know your river' campaign from January 8. Movements will also be organised for rivers like Manyad, Lendi, Terna and Tawarja,'' an official said.

The 724-kilometre long Manjara is a tributary of Godavari and passes through Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

