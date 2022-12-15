Left Menu

Bombay HC allows gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli's furlough plea

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-12-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 20:10 IST
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has allowed gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli's plea for furlough, his lawyer said on Thursday.

The furlough application was rejected by the Maharashtra prison authorities, after which Gawli, who is serving a life sentence in a 2008 murder case, approached HC, his lawyer Mir Nagman Ali said.

His plea contended he had been released on parole or furlough (short-term temporary release without reason after a prisoner has served certain period of his sentence) 13 times in the past and had returned to prison on the stipulated date on each occasion, Ali said.

A division bench of Justices SB Shukre and MW Chandwani allowed Gawli's plea on Wednesday.

The HC order said the petitioner has, so far, been a law-abiding prisoner, which is evident from the fact that he had not indulged in undesirable or illegal activities while out on parole or furlough.

Therefore, the contention of respondents (police) that his release could cause law and order problems was unreasonable, the HC order said.

Rules permit Gawli 15-day furlough, his lawyer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

