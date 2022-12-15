Left Menu

Indian and Nepal armies to carry out two-week military exercise from Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 21:16 IST
Armies of India and Nepal will carry out a two-week mega military exercise beginning Friday to boost interoperability in jungle warfare and counter-terror operations.

The 16th Edition of the 'Surya Kiran' exercise is taking place at the Army Battle School in Nepal's Saljhandi area.

The annual exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability in jungle warfare and counter terrorism operations in mountainous terrain, the Indian Army said.

The Nepal Army is deploying soldiers from its Shree Bhawani Baksh Battalion while the Indian contingent is from the '5 Gorkha Rifles'. ''The joint exercise would focus on evolution of combined drills for planning and conduct of tactical operations at unit level in counter terrorism operations and disaster response mechanism in general and role of armed forces in management of disaster,'' the Army said in a statement.

''During the exercise, participants will be training together to develop inter-operability and share their experience including counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations and also on humanitarian relief operations,'' it said.

''The joint military exercise will enhance the level of defence cooperation which will further foster the bilateral relations between the two nations,'' the Army said.

