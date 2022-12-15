Rusal: mitigation of sanctions risks should be priority of Nornickel's management
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 21:41 IST
Russian aluminium producer Rusal, which owns 26.4% in metals producer Nornickel , said on Thursday that mitigation of sanctions risks should be absolute priority of Nornickel's management.
The United States imposed sanctions on one of Russia's richest men, Vladimir Potanin, who is the largest shareholder and chief executive at Nornickel. Nornickel has not been directly targeted by the sanctions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nornickel
- The United States
- Russian
- Russia
- Vladimir Potanin
- Rusal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian rouble trades near 61 vs dollar ahead of OFZ auctions
Russian parliament approves Kudrin's exit from Audit Chamber, paving way for Yandex move
Russian upper chamber of parliament approves Kudrin's exit as Audit Chamber head
Europe needs to limit Russian influence in Balkans, Italy says
Brussels proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets