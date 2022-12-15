Left Menu

Rusal: mitigation of sanctions risks should be priority of Nornickel's management

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 21:41 IST
Russian aluminium producer Rusal, which owns 26.4% in metals producer Nornickel , said on Thursday that mitigation of sanctions risks should be absolute priority of Nornickel's management.

The United States imposed sanctions on one of Russia's richest men, Vladimir Potanin, who is the largest shareholder and chief executive at Nornickel. Nornickel has not been directly targeted by the sanctions.

