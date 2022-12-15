Yellen, China's ambassador discuss economic developments, U.S. Treasury says

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with China's ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, on Thursday to discuss their "views on global macroeconomic and financial developments," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The meeting comes as the Biden administration has said it hopes to keep lines of communication open with Beijing following U.S. President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jingping last month.

