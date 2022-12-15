Shooting at Pennsylvania medical clinic leaves two wounded, suspect dead

(Adds details on victims, quote from police) Dec 15 (Reuters) -

A gunman wounded two people, including a woman with whom he had a "relationship," in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania medical clinic on Thursday before killing himself, local police said. The suspect came to the medical office in the town of Wyomissing to confront the woman, shooting her in either the neck or face, Police Chief John Phillips told reporters. A male colleague who tried to intervene was shot in the torso.

"One of the victims was in a relationship with the shooter. The other was just an innocent bystander that was coming to work and then trying to help the coworker," he said. The chief declined to identify the suspect but said police had "contact" with him in the past, without specifying the nature of the contact. He also declined to identify for the two people who were wounded.

The shootings took place before 9 a.m. at Digestive Disease Associates, a gastroenterology center, local media reported. The victims were transported from the scene in Wyomissing, about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia's City Center, to a hospital in nearby Reading, a representative of the hospital said.

Neither the police chief nor the hospital would comment on the conditions of the victims.

