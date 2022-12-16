EU agrees 9th sanctions package against Russia -diplomats
European Union governments agreed on Thursday on a 9th package of sanctions against Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, EU diplomats said.
The package will be formalised through what the EU calls a "written procedure" by Friday noon.
"Sanctions agreed. Written procedure until tomorrow noon," one of the diplomats said.
