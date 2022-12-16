Left Menu

EU agrees 9th sanctions package against Russia -diplomats

Updated: 16-12-2022 01:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 01:33 IST
European Union governments agreed on Thursday on a 9th package of sanctions against Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, EU diplomats said.

The package will be formalised through what the EU calls a "written procedure" by Friday noon.

"Sanctions agreed. Written procedure until tomorrow noon," one of the diplomats said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

