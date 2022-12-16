Left Menu

French prosecutors raid General Electric site on tax fraud probe - AFP

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 03:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 03:10 IST
Prosecutors searched U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co's industrial site in eastern France on Thursday as part of an inquiry into claims it avoided millions of euros in taxes by transferring profits abroad, AFP reported.

GE and France's National Financial Prosecutors' Office did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

