Left Menu

US diplomat meets Jaishankar discusses G20 presidency of India

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2022 04:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 04:56 IST
US diplomat meets Jaishankar discusses G20 presidency of India
  • Country:
  • United States

An influential American diplomat met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday during which they discussed preparations for India’s G20 presidency and bilateral relationship.

Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland met Jaishankar at the UN headquarters in New York ahead of attending the briefing hosted by India at the UN Security Council on counter-terrorism, the State Department said in a statement.

“They discussed preparations for India’s G20 presidency and our bilateral and multilateral efforts to support security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and globally,” the State Department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022