LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Peru diplomatic spat grows as some LatAm envoys summoned home

Peru diplomatic spat grows as envoys in Mexico, Argentina summoned home LIMA - A diplomatic spat over Peru deepened as the new foreign minister formally summoned ambassadors home from countries including Mexico and Argentina, which have criticized the recent ousting of former President Pedro Castillo.

Peru's new foreign minister said the summons for the ambassadors in Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia and Mexico "relate to interference in the internal affairs of Peru." On Monday, the presidents of these countries signed onto a joint statement declaring Castillo "a victim of undemocratic harassment."

Deadly street protests, meanwhile, extended into their second week, with a state of emergency declared and blockades stranding tourists in the country's Andean region and at its iconic Machu Picchu ruins. Guyana presidential guard stabbed by attacker at official residence

GEORGETOWN - A presidential guard in Guyana was stabbed five times in the capital, Georgetown, by a man who demanded to see President Irfaan Ali after arriving at his official residence, police said. The president and his family are safe, and the area around State House, the president's residence, was cordoned off by security forces, a source told Reuters.

Ali was sworn in as president in August 2020 after he was declared the winner of a disputed election which saw votes recounted. Puerto Rico independence vote bill passes U.S. House

WASHINGTON - Puerto Rico's movement for greater self-government got a boost in the U.S. House of Representatives, which passed a bill for a referendum on three potential futures, though the measure had little chance of being taken up by the Senate. The Puerto Rico Status Act outlines terms for a binding referendum on the three options: full independence, U.S. statehood or sovereignty with formal U.S. association, similar to the Marshall Islands and Micronesia.

The measure passed in the Democratic-controlled House in a 233-219 vote largely along party lines. Brazil's Bolsonaro to bypass spending cap for social security

BRASILIA - Brazilian outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro signed an executive decree to once again breach the constitutional spending cap to be able to pay for social security expenses. Despite successive records in monthly tax revenue, the cap means government can only increase spending by the previous year's inflation rate.

Leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will be sworn in on Jan. 1, promised to abolish the rule. His appointed finance minister, Fernando Haddad, has said the current government consistently breaks the rule, showing its ineffectiveness. Brazilian airline workers union to go on partial strike from Monday

SAO PAULO - Brazilian pilots and flight attendants voted for a partial strike starting on Monday, the national aeronautical union said, as they demand better pay and working conditions amid high inflation. The union said in a phone call that stoppages would take place at some of Brazil's major airports every day between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., and workers are demanding a 5% salary increase, in addition to a 5.9% raise to reflect inflation.

Talks began in September, but the airlines have so far not agreed to increase pay beyond inflation, the union said. Colombia to hike minimum monthly wage by 16%

BOGOTA - Colombia's minimum wage will increase by 16% in 2023, President Gustavo Petro said, higher than the previous wage hike. The minimum wage will rise to 1.16 million pesos ($242.70) per month, an increase of 160,000 pesos ($33.40). It comes amid rampant inflation in Latin America's fourth-largest economy.

IMF, Jamaica reach agreement on $1.7 bln financing package WASHINGTON - The International Monetary Fund said it has reached a staff-level agreement with Jamaica for two financing facilities worth a combined $1.7 billion, with Executive Board consideration expected in 2023.

The IMF said that a Dec. 5-15 staff mission to Kingston led to an agreement on Jamaican policy reforms to support a $967 million Precautionary and Liquidity Line and a $763 million Resilience and Sustainability Facility. (Compiled by Sarah Morland; Editing by Leslie Adler)

