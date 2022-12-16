Left Menu

Peruvian court approves extended pre-trial detention for Castillo

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 06:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 06:30 IST
Peruvian court approves extended pre-trial detention for Castillo

Peru's former President Pedro Castillo will remain behind bars during 18 months of pre-trial detention, a judicial panel within the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, after the ex-leader was ousted last week by lawmakers and arrested on rebellion charges.

The judicial decision did not touch on the merits of the accusations faced by Castillo, but only whether or not he can be held in jail while prosecutors conduct their investigation into the charges, which also include the crime of conspiracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India
3
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
4
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022