Maha: Three teenage friends go missing, case of kidnapping filed

Three teenage friends from Uttan in Maharashtras Thane district went missing from their locality, after which the police registered a case of kidnapping against unidentified persons, an official said on Friday. An offence under Indian Penal Code 363 kidnapping was registered and a probe is underway, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-12-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 09:57 IST
Three teenage friends from Uttan in Maharashtra's Thane district went missing from their locality, after which the police registered a case of kidnapping against unidentified persons, an official said on Friday. The boys, who are aged around 16, have been untraceable since Wednesday evening, he said. ''The three children, who reside in Dhavgi locality of Uttan, had gone out to play, but did not return home. Their family members carried out a frantic search, but failed to find them. After that, they approached the police and lodged a missing person's report,'' the official of Uttan Sagari police station under Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate said. An offence under Indian Penal Code (363) (kidnapping) was registered and a probe is underway, he said.

