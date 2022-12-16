Adjustment payment made to Waikato-Tainui and Ngāi Tahu

An adjustment payment has been made to Waikato-Tainui and Ngāi Tahu under the relativity mechanisms in their 1995 and 1997 Treaty of Waitangi settlements.

Both iwi are able to receive relativity mechanism adjustment payments every five years to ensure the real value of their settlements remains at 17 percent (Waikato-Tainui) and 16.1 percent (Ngāi Tahu) of total Treaty settlement expenditure.

Following their requests for an adjustment payment, Waikato-Tainui and Ngāi Tahu have been paid $101.5 million and $96.5 million respectively.

"The relativity mechanisms are an important part of the settlements agreed with both Waikato-Tainui and Ngāi Tahu to ensure the value of their Treaty settlements maintains their relative size compared with the total value of all Treaty of Waitangi settlements to date," Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said.

"The payments reflect the good progress that has been made in Treaty settlements over the past five years, progress that we'll continue to make as we work to complete Treaty settlements throughout Aotearoa.

"The relativity mechanisms must be honoured, as with any other commitment made in a Treaty settlement."

Previous five-yearly payments were made in 2012 and 2017.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)