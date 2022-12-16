Left Menu

Fisherman drowns in sea after bee attack

A 65-year old fisherman drowned after falling into the sea when a swarm of bees attacked him while casting his net to catch fish at Nadipatna in Udupi district on Thursday, police sources said.The deceased has been identified as Vasudeva Salian, a resident of Nadipatna. Sources said the man ran towards the sea to get away from the attack of swarm of bees.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 11:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The deceased has been identified as Vasudeva Salian, a resident of Nadipatna. Sources said the man ran towards the sea to get away from the attack of swarm of bees. However, before he could run to safety, the bees had stung him all over his body.

Many others in the area who were also attacked by the bees received treatment at various hospitals. Padubidri police have registered a case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

