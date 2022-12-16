Left Menu

RS adjourned till noon as Cong demands discussion on India-China border issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 11:53 IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday as opposition Congress MPs disrupted proceedings over the demand for a debate on the border situation with China.

Congress MPs sought setting aside of the business of the day to take up a debate on the issue but when the chair did not permit, they shouted slogans and trooped into the well of the House, forcing Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn proceedings.

