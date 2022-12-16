RS adjourned till noon as Cong demands discussion on India-China border issue
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday as opposition Congress MPs disrupted proceedings over the demand for a debate on the border situation with China.
Congress MPs sought setting aside of the business of the day to take up a debate on the issue but when the chair did not permit, they shouted slogans and trooped into the well of the House, forcing Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn proceedings.
