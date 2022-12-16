Man kills younger brother over drug abuse in Delhi

A 23-year-old man was killed allegedly by his elder brother and father over drug abuse and his daily quarrels with the family in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on December 13 when no one was at home. After killing his brother, 26-year-old Lalit Kumar came to the police station the next day and confessed to his crime, police said.

The deceased, Jaikishan, was a drug addict and often used to quarrel with his family members over money. Seeing this behaviour, his elder brother Kumar hit him with a hammer and with the help of his father (60) and disposed of the body near his house, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra K Singh said that on Wednesday, at about 2.15 am, Kumar came to Mangolpuri police station and disclosed that he murdered his brother Jaikishan and can get the body recovered which was thrown by him in the park near his house.

On this, SHO Mangolpuri along with the staff rushed to the spot and found a body wrapped in a sheet.

He further disclosed that Jaikishan was a drug addict and used to quarrel with family members for money. On December 12, Jaikishan beat his mother following which she left the house, he said.

On December 13, when no one was at home, Kumar hit Jaikishan on his head with a hammer and hid the body under the bed. He told about Jaikishan's murder to his family members following which Kumar along with his father, disposed of the body.

His mother also returned home the same evening and asked Kumar to go to the police station and confess to his crime, he added.

A case was registered under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code and both Kumar and his father Omprakash were arrested in connection with the incident, the DCP said.

The hammer and a knife used to kill Jaikishan have been recovered, police said.

