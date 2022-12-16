Left Menu

Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 16-12-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 15:15 IST
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian forces launched more than 60 missiles into Ukraine on Friday in their latest strikes on the country, a Ukrainian Air Force spokesman said.

Spokesman Yurii Inhat told Ukrainian TV it wasn't immediately clear how many missiles the Ukrainian army managed to intercept, though some officials reported success in downing some incoming projectiles.

Ukrainian authorities reported blasts in at least four cities. At least two people were killed when a residential building was hit in central Ukraine, while electricity or water services were interrupted in the two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022