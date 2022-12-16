Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine

Russian forces launched more than 60 missiles into Ukraine on Friday in their latest strikes on the country, a Ukrainian Air Force spokesman said.

Spokesman Yurii Inhat told Ukrainian TV it wasn't immediately clear how many missiles the Ukrainian army managed to intercept, though some officials reported success in downing some incoming projectiles.

Ukrainian authorities reported blasts in at least four cities. At least two people were killed when a residential building was hit in central Ukraine, while electricity or water services were interrupted in the two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)