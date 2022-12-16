Left Menu

Maha: Man gets 10 years in jail for raping teen girl

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-12-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 15:22 IST
Maha: Man gets 10 years in jail for raping teen girl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for raping a teen girl.

Special Judge MP Patwari sentenced Ashwin Tarpe (28) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and also fined him Rs 5,000.

Tarpe had entered the house of the 17-year-old victim when she was alone and raped her at knifepoint in March 2013, said Special Public Prosecutor Vivek Kadu.

In 2017, he again raped her several times and impregnated her, following which the latter's mother filed a police complaint.

The court order said the accused and the minor victim were in a consensual romantic relationship but since her consent was inconsequential it amounts to statutory rape.

Having regards to the facts and circumstances of the case as well as the nature of offence and age of the accused, the court sentenced the man to 10 years in jail.

The order was delivered on December 12 and its details were made available on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022