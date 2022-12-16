Truck carrying Burmese betel nuts seized in Assam's Hailakandi

Burmese betel nuts worth Rs 50 lakh, being transported without proper documents, were seized in Hailakandi district near the inter-state border with Mizoram, an Assam Police officer said on Friday.

The officer in-charge of Jamira Police Station said the betel nut consignment was seized from a truck during regular checking on Thursday.

“The betel nuts were hidden in sacks beneath bamboo that was being transported in the truck. We seized the consignment as it was without proper papers,” he said.

The driver of the truck has been arrested. Smuggled Myanmar-origin areca nuts are popularly known as Burmese ‘supari’ in the northeastern state.

