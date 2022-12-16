Ukraine shot down 37 out of 40 Russian missiles in Kyiv area - official

Ukrainian air defences shot down 37 of 40 incoming Russian missiles in the Kyiv area on Friday, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian capital's military administration said.

The missile attack was one of Russia's largest since the start of the war, Mykhailo Shamanov, the spokesperson, said on television. Ukrainian air defences also shot down 10 missiles over the Dnipropetrovsk region, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said in a separate statement on Telegram.

