Ukraine shot down 37 out of 40 Russian missiles in Kyiv area - official
Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 16:33 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian air defences shot down 37 of 40 incoming Russian missiles in the Kyiv area on Friday, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian capital's military administration said.
The missile attack was one of Russia's largest since the start of the war, Mykhailo Shamanov, the spokesperson, said on television. Ukrainian air defences also shot down 10 missiles over the Dnipropetrovsk region, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said in a separate statement on Telegram.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. urges caution on low-quoted Russian oil prices as EU debates price cap
Ukrainian Olympian auctioning medals to help war effort
WRAPUP 2-Heaviest Ukraine fighting rages in east, NATO seeks to sustain support against Russia
Japan tells China, Russia it has 'severe concerns' over joint air patrols -spokesperson
Russia factory activity grows at fastest pace in almost six years in Nov-PMI