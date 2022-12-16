Left Menu

Over 15,000 in Brussels demand protection from high prices

Over 15,000 demonstrators braved the bitter cold in Brussels on Friday to call for more measures to shield them from high energy prices and better pay to counter runaway inflation.Because of the protest backed by the three main unions, public services were affected throughout Belgium, especially rail and subway systems in and around the capital and Brussels international airport.

Because of the protest backed by the three main unions, public services were affected throughout Belgium, especially rail and subway systems in and around the capital and Brussels international airport. With people increasingly under pressure from high prices, the unions demanded pay increases at a time when companies such as energy giants are making massive profits. They seek a freeze in energy prices and increased taxation on capital. “We won't stop unless workers get what they deserve,” the unions said in a statement. Police estimated the crowd walking in freezing temperatures through the capital at 16,500.(AP) RUP

