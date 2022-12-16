Heroin worth Rs 6.31 crore seized at Chennai airport, Kenyan national held

Over 900 grams of heroin worth Rs 6.31 crore was seized and a woman from Kenya was arrested in this connection, the Customs department said on Friday.

The passenger who arrived from Sharjah (UAE) on December 13 was intercepted by the officials at the international airport here. Initial examination led to the retrieval of the banned drug which was concealed in her rectum, a press release from the principal commissioner of Customs said.

In total, 902 grams of heroin worth Rs 6.31 crore was seized from the Kenyan national under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

The passenger was arrested and an investigation was on, the release further said.

